Four-Star OL Dontrell Glover Sets Commitment Date After SC Official Visit
Dontrell Glover, a former Alabama commit from Atlanta, GA, is fresh off his official visit to South Carolina, where he announced he will make his college decision next month on July 1st. He dropped his top six last weekend but appears to be focusing on South Carolina, Georgia, Florida State, and Tennessee. The Gamecocks should feel very good about this news, which was posted at 1 a.m. on Monday morning after his visit ended Sunday night.
The Gamecocks were a huge player in his recruitment before he ultimately committed to Nick Saban and Alabama, but they never gave up, keeping them in the mix after his decommitment following Saban’s retirement.
He is one of seven OL prospects in the class of 2025 that the staff has labeled as top priorities to add to what they call the Great Wall of Carolina, which includes former five-star Josiah Thompson and former four-stars Kam Pringle and Markee Anderson.
The other six priority recruits the staff plans on taking, if possible, are headlined by five-star OT David Sanders Jr., followed by four-stars Jaylen Gilchrist, Juan Gaston, Cortez Smith, Shedrick Sarratt Jr., and a potential diamond in the rough, three-star Isaac Sowells Jr.
While the Gamecocks aren’t expected to land all seven, they are players in all seven recruitments and could easily have one of the best classes in the country without securing all seven for the 2025 class.
Gamecock class of 2025:
- Four-Star CB Shamari Earls
- Four-Star DL Caleb Williams
- Four-Star WR Brian Rowe
- Three-Star WR Jayden Sellers
- Three-Star DL Anthony Addison
- Three-Star S Damarcus Leach
