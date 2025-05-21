Reviewing the South Carolina Baseball Season in 2025
The South Carolina Gamecocks baseball season didn't go to plan in 2025. When former LSU coach Paul Mainieri came over, the expectation, from Mainieri, was to compete right away for Omaha. What went wrong? And where do the Gamecocks go from here?
Coming off a 37-25 season which ended in the Raleigh Regional in 2024, the program hired Mainieri in hopes he could provide a spark immediately. While the start was hot, ultimately the middle and end of the season left a lot to be desired.
Prior to beginning SEC play, South Carolina started out 9-0 with wins over Sacred Heart, Milwaukee, Winthrop, Queens, and Gardner-Webb. Then came the series against in-state rival Clemson. South Carolina was swept in that with showing signs of worry on offense. That worry would turn into a theme as SEC play kicked off.
The Gamecocks finished SEC play with just one series win in 2025. That came against top 15 Ole Miss at home. South Carolina finished with six wins total, a 61 run differential, and allowed 385 runs as a pitching staff.
Looking at the stats more closely here's how the Gamecocks ranked in the SEC: .267 batting average (14th in the SEC), 491 hits (12th in the SEC), 58 home runs (14th in the SEC), 287 RBIs (15th in the SEC), and .369 on base percentage (15th in the SEC). Defensively: 6.41 team ERA (15th in the SEC), 28 wins (T-14th in the SEC), 11 saves (10th in the SEC), 505 strikeouts (13th in the SEC), .268 opposing team batting average (15th in the SEC), 52 fielding errors (T-11th in the SEC), and .974 fielding percentage (10th in the SEC).
The 6.41 team ERA is the worst in program history, per On3's Jack Veltri. Mainieri in Monday's post game press conference said he doesn't intend to make changes in his coaching staff. Monte Lee, Terry Rooney, and John Hendry are all expected to return to Columbia for next season.
As South Carolina Gamecocks on SI's Jonathan Williams wrote earlier today, the biggest need for change has to come in player acqusition. Mainieri admitted back in April that he underestimated the strength of the conference. The talent difference on the field played a role as to why the Gamecocks weren't successful in 2025.
Where does the program go from here? Hitting the transfer portal has to be at the top of the priority list for South Carolina this offseason. They need an influx of talent all over the roster, especially with players like Ethan Petry who will likely go to the draft. If the Gamecocks can do that, 2026 could be a much different season. If they're unable to, the 2025 problems may rear its ugly head once again.
