South Carolina DL Coach Travian Robertson Is Back At Practice With the Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks received some good news on Thursday afternoon as defensive line coach Travian Robertson is back at practice with the team. Robertson, a Gamecock alum himself, was injured in a car accident back in August and took time to recover. Now ahead of the final SEC game of the year against Texas A&M, the third year coach looks to provide a spark to his defensive line room.
While the Gamecocks season had just begun, hard news came as Robertson was involved in a head on collision and taken to a local hospital. At the time he was in a trauma ICU room, but Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer said "he is doing okay" in a statement to The State.
After being away for much of the 2025 season, it appears Robertson is back to his full time role, trying to create a spark along the defensive line. As you can see in the video below, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Robertson, he is back on the practice field. Robertson in the post says he is "thankful for grace, strength, and second chances."
Recipe for an upset?
Travian Robertson is in his third season as the Gamecocks’ defensive line coach. He was named to the post on May 1, 2023. In his first season back in Columbia in 2023, the Carolina alum led a defensive line that surrendered 149.4 rushing yards per game, the fewest since 2017 and the second fewest since 2012.
Robertson comes back just in time for the Gamecocks to prepare for the last SEC game of the season, a road date with the third ranked Texas A&M Aggies. Robertson's defensive line group was instrumental last season in helping pull off a big second half upset over the Aggies. This time the team will look to do it against an improved, and undefeated, A&M squad on the road at Kyle Field.
