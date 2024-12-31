South Carolina Gamecocks vs Illinois: Live Scores and Updates
The South Carolina Gamecocks are ready to close out the 2024 season in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Both teams come into the matchup in Orlando with a 9-3 overall record and have a lot left to play for. The Gamecocks are looking to secure their first 10 win season since 2013. For the Fighting Illini this would be their first 10 win season since 2001.
The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is the stage for what should be a physical battle between two teams looking to take a lot of momentum in 2025.
Updates:
First Quarter:
(0-0):
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula Talks Strategy Ahead of Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
- Knowing Your Opponent: Illinois QB Luke Altmyer
- No. 2 CB in 2027, South Carolina's Own Joshua Dobson, Visits Gamecocks During Bowl Prep
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!