The New Orleans Saints Sign South Carolina Offensive Lineman Torricelli Simpkins III

Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins III (76) points to Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Bryan Longwell (4) and defensive lineman Khordae Sydnor (96) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
South Carolina interior offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins III is heading to New Orleans after the Saints signed him an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Simpkins III was a transfer to Columbia in January of 2024 and started all 13 games in his only season with the Gamecocks. He earned third team All-SEC honors as selected by the league’s 16 coaches and by College Football Nation.

A captain as voted on by his teammates, Simpkins III played 939 snaps, third among South Carolina offensive linemen. He earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks following the Gamecocks’ wins over Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Simpkins III is an experienced offensive lineman who has more than 45 starts in his career. Now heading to the Saints, Simpkins III has an opportunity to make his NFL dreams come true.

