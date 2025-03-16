Where did all the Gamecocks Land?
Big news in the NFL came this week as teams across the league made key free agency acquisitions in hopes to help their squads improve in 2025. Several of those teams chose to sign former Gamecocks, but where did former South Carolina players land? We take a look below.
NFL free agnecy is an exciting time for fans across the nation as they get excited, or in some cases sad, about which transactions their favorite teams did and didn't make. For college football fans, it's an opportunity to follow their former favorite players and see where they landed during the cycle. Fans of the Gamecocks are no different.
Four Gamecocks signed this week to continue their NFL dreams. One signed an extension to become the highest paid player at his position. One found a new home via trade. And two currently remain unsigned.
Starting off with the biggest winner so far of former Gamecock free agents. Fresh off starting 17 games in New York last season, former Gamecocks defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw joined the Washington Commanders. The former first round pick signed a three year deal worth $45 million, including $30 million guaranteed.
LB Ernest Jones IV has had quite the last year in the NFL. Jones IV was traded from Los Angeles to Tennessee, then traded again in midseason to Seattle. The athletic line backer has appeared to find a home with the Seahawks as he signed a three year extension worth $33 million.
Do-it-all receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. was one of the key clogs in the San Francisco 49ers championship runs in the last few years. However with several expensive contracts on the books, the 49ers allowed Deebo to seek a trade. He would find a home with the NFC runner-ups, Washington Commanders. The Commanders are hoping Samuel's versatility can continue to unlock their high flying offense.
Rico Dowdle brought stability to Dallas' running back room in a time where the team struggled to run the football. Dowdle enjoyed the best year of his career as the Cowboys' starter, rushing for 1,079 yards. The Carolina Panthers rewarded that play with a one year deal.
Versatile defensive back and special teams great Israel Mukuamu returned to Dallas on a one year deal, the team announced on Thursday. Mukuamu had a career high in tackles (19) and interceptions (2) in 2024.
Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn singed a five year $100 million extension with the Panthers, which includes $70 million in guarantees. The former top ten pick has been one of the best at his position when healthy. He is now the league's highest paid defensive back entering 2025.
Currently two former Gamecocks remain unsigned. Once one of the best defenders in the league, Stephon GIlmore is entering the twilight years of his career, but isn't finished yet. Gilmore waits,along with tight end Hayden Hurst, for the right team to sign a deal with.
