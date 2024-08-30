Which Former Gamecocks Made NFL Rosters?
Tuesday was one of the toughest and most important days across the NFL as team's were forced to make final cuts and release their final 53-man rosters. Coaches and executives get together to see which players help them win now and which players to develop on the practice squad.
Several former Gamecocks were virtual locks to make their respective squads, while others were fighting for their NFL dreams. Let's take a look at which Gamecocks found their way onto NFL rosters to start the year.
AFC:
Cam Smith DB (Dolphins)
Marcellas Dial Jr. DB (New England)
Kevin Harris RB (Patriots - Practice Squad)
Javon Kinlaw DL (Jets)
Nate Adkins TE (Denver)
Hayden Hurst TE (Chargers)
Darius Rush DB (Steelers)
Ernest Jones IV LB (Titans)
NFC:
Rico Dowdle (Cowboys)
Jalen Brooks (Cowboys)
Israel Mukuamu (Cowboys)
Dante Miller (Giants - Practice Squad)
Taylor Stallworth (Commanders)
Deebo Samuel Sr. (49ers)
Zacch Pickens (Bears)
Kingsley Enagbare (Packers)
Keisean Nixon (Packers)
Nick Muse (Vikings)
Stephon Gilmore (Vikings)
Jovaughn Gwyn (Falcons)
Xavier Legette (Panthers)
Jadaveon Clowney (Panthers)
D.J. Wonnum (Panthers)
Jaycee Horn (Panthers)
Spencer Rattler (Saints)
Adam Prentice (Saints)
The NFL season will kickoff on September 5 with the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the Baltimore Ravens.
