Former Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Head Coach Gets Jersey Honored

The current Nebraska pitching coach was the Texas A&M head baseball coach from 2006 to 2021.

Aaron Raley

Jun 18, 2017; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Rob Childress observes the National Anthem before a game against the Louisville Cardinals at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Before Michael Earley, or even Jim Schlossnagle for that matter, there was Rob Childress.

Rob Childress was hired by the Texas A&M Aggies in 2005 to head the team's baseball program. By his second season as leader of the team, he had led the Maroon and White to the Big 12 Conference tournament, winning the conference championship the following year. He was named the Big 12's Coach of the Year in 2008 and also in 2011.

Childress would lead the team to two more conference tournaments in 2010 and 2011, winning the conference championship again in the latter year. He would also lead the Aggies to the SEC tournament championship in 2016 and led the team to the College World Series in 2011 and 2017.

childress
June 13, 2011; Gainesville FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Rob Childress is dumped with poweraid after the game against the Florida State Seminoles at the Tallahassee Super Regional at Dick Howser Stadium. Texas A&M defeated Florida State 11-2 to advance to the College World Series. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-Imagn Images / Matt Stamey-Imagn Images

He coached many Aggies to the MLB, including pitchers such as Michael Wacha, Ross Stripling, and A.J. Minter. Childress' 622 victories were the third-most in Texas A&M history at the end of his tenure.

Saturday at the First Pitch Game at Blue Bell Park, the Aggies announced that they would be honoring Childress' No. 29 jersey for his time at A&M.

While university policies don't allow the jersey to be officially retired, Texas A&M's director of baseball operations Jason Hutchins announced that No. 29 would not be issued to any player on the team in the future, and his jersey was displayed on the left field wall alongside Tom Chandler's No. 26 and Mark Johnson's No. 7.

The preseason No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies will kick off their 2025 season with a series against the Elon Phoenix starting this Friday night at Blue Bell Park.

