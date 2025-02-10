Former Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Head Coach Gets Jersey Honored
Before Michael Earley, or even Jim Schlossnagle for that matter, there was Rob Childress.
Rob Childress was hired by the Texas A&M Aggies in 2005 to head the team's baseball program. By his second season as leader of the team, he had led the Maroon and White to the Big 12 Conference tournament, winning the conference championship the following year. He was named the Big 12's Coach of the Year in 2008 and also in 2011.
Childress would lead the team to two more conference tournaments in 2010 and 2011, winning the conference championship again in the latter year. He would also lead the Aggies to the SEC tournament championship in 2016 and led the team to the College World Series in 2011 and 2017.
He coached many Aggies to the MLB, including pitchers such as Michael Wacha, Ross Stripling, and A.J. Minter. Childress' 622 victories were the third-most in Texas A&M history at the end of his tenure.
Saturday at the First Pitch Game at Blue Bell Park, the Aggies announced that they would be honoring Childress' No. 29 jersey for his time at A&M.
While university policies don't allow the jersey to be officially retired, Texas A&M's director of baseball operations Jason Hutchins announced that No. 29 would not be issued to any player on the team in the future, and his jersey was displayed on the left field wall alongside Tom Chandler's No. 26 and Mark Johnson's No. 7.
The preseason No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies will kick off their 2025 season with a series against the Elon Phoenix starting this Friday night at Blue Bell Park.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies to Host 5-Star EDGE for Official Visit
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Lock In Official Visit with Nation's No. 3 Defensive Line Prospect
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies In The Running For No. 1 2026 Athlete
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies DC Lands NFL Job
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Hints at Eventual Retirement