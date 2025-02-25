How To Watch Texas A&M Aggies Baseball vs. Texas State
The Texas A&M Aggies will look to avenge their loss from Sunday to the Cal Poly Mustangs as they host the Texas State Bobcats on Tuesday evening at Blue Bell Park.
It will be their first game without star third baseman Gavin Grahovac after it was announced that the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year would miss the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Fortunately for the Aggies, they have plenty of talent on the roster to help replace Grahovac, with Wyatt Henseler likely to move from second base to third, and freshman Sawyer Farr a likely candidate alongside Alabama State transfer Jamal George to take over at second.
Despite the injury, however, the Aggies still managed to take the series vs. the Mustangs with a 6-1 win on Friday and a 4-3 win on Saturday, before dropping the Sunday matchup and missing out of their second sweep on the early season.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats will be coming off of a loss of their own, after dropping two of their three matchups to the Illinois Fighting Illini this past weekend.
The Bobcats started off the weekend with a 15-3 loss on Friday and a 5-2 win on Saturday, before dropping the series-deciding game 7-4 on Sunday.
Here is how to watch and list to the midweek matchup on Tuesday night:
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas State Bobcats
RECORDS: Texas A&M (5-1) vs. Texas State (5-2)
Pitchers: Texas A&M - RHP Weston Moss, Texas State - LHP Jesus Tovar
WHEN: Tuesday, February 25 @ 6 pm
WHERE: Blue Bell Park, Bryan-College Station, TX
Television/Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: 1150 AM/93.7 FM, TAMU Sports Network
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Baseball Star Gavin Grahovac Out for Season
MORE: Texas A&M Baseball Remains No. 1 Despite Upset Loss
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Fall Out of Top 10 of AP Poll
MORE: Kirby Smart Flames 'Champion of Fireball' Johnny Manziel
MORE: No. 1 WR Tristen Keys Sets Official Visit Date With Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Texas A&M Pitcher Josh Stewart To Undergo MRI After Injury