How To Watch Texas A&M Aggies Baseball vs. Texas State

The Texas A&M Aggies will try and bounce back after a tough loss to Cal Poly on Sunday.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette looks over the field after the loss against the Tennessee Volunteers.
Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette looks over the field after the loss against the Tennessee Volunteers. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Texas A&M Aggies will look to avenge their loss from Sunday to the Cal Poly Mustangs as they host the Texas State Bobcats on Tuesday evening at Blue Bell Park.

It will be their first game without star third baseman Gavin Grahovac after it was announced that the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year would miss the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Fortunately for the Aggies, they have plenty of talent on the roster to help replace Grahovac, with Wyatt Henseler likely to move from second base to third, and freshman Sawyer Farr a likely candidate alongside Alabama State transfer Jamal George to take over at second.

Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) singles in two runs against the Kentucky Wildcats
Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) singles in two runs against the Kentucky Wildcats / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Despite the injury, however, the Aggies still managed to take the series vs. the Mustangs with a 6-1 win on Friday and a 4-3 win on Saturday, before dropping the Sunday matchup and missing out of their second sweep on the early season.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats will be coming off of a loss of their own, after dropping two of their three matchups to the Illinois Fighting Illini this past weekend.

The Bobcats started off the weekend with a 15-3 loss on Friday and a 5-2 win on Saturday, before dropping the series-deciding game 7-4 on Sunday.

Here is how to watch and list to the midweek matchup on Tuesday night:

HOW TO WATCH

WHO: No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas State Bobcats

RECORDS: Texas A&M (5-1) vs. Texas State (5-2)

Pitchers: Texas A&M - RHP Weston Moss, Texas State - LHP Jesus Tovar

WHEN: Tuesday, February 25 @ 6 pm

WHERE: Blue Bell Park, Bryan-College Station, TX

Television/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1150 AM/93.7 FM, TAMU Sports Network

Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

