Texas A&M Baseball Releases Hype Video Ahead of Season Opener Weekend

The 2025 Texas A&M starts today in a three-game series against the Elon Phoenix.

Aaron Raley

Jun 8, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) at bat during the first inning against the Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Jun 8, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) at bat during the first inning against the Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"This program isn't just a name, it's a legacy."

That sentence is what began the annual hype video produced by the Texas A&M Aggies baseball team, narrated by the players themselves.

The video shows multiple highlights of Aggie baseball over the years, including the team clinching College World Series berths last year and in 2022, and multiple additional examples of what the 12th Man would call "Olsen Magic" at the ballpark.

The video plays as Michael Earley and his players narrate about their mission, how it remains the same, and how they start over at page one, regardless of the numerous preseason No. 1 rankings, favoritisms to win at Omaha, and the multiple preseason All-American namings for players like Jace LaViolette and Ryan Prager.

The video is captioned with a simple sentence that could be considered the motto for the Aggies this season: "Time to Earn It."

The Aggies begin their journey to Omaha tonight with a three-game series against the Elon Phoenix. Left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager will get the start for the opening game, followed by fellow lefties Justin Lamkin on Saturday and Myles Patton on Sunday.

The Aggies yet again boast what should be a red-hot batting lineup highlighted by reigning SEC Freshman of the Year Gavin Grahovac, projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft Jace LaViolette, and slugging transfers Gavin Kash and Wyatt Henseler.

The first pitch of the 2025 Aggie baseball season is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. tonight from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

