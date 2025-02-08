Three Texas A&M Aggies Named To Golden Spikes Preseason Watch List
This past week has been full of potential accolades for the Texas A&M Aggies, both as a team and for individual players.
And that continued in full force Friday afternoon, with three Aggies being listed to the Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list, a prestigious honor gifted to the best regular season player in college baseball.
Third baseman Gavin Grahovac, left-handed starting pitcher Ryan Prager, and outfielder Jace LaViolette were named to the preseason watchlist for the award, an award that has stayed in the SEC since 2021.
The last non-SEC player to win it? Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, who is now tearing up the major leagues with the Baltimore Orioles.
For those wondering how big this award is for a college player, many current and former MLB stars have gone on to achieve great success in the majors after winning the award including MVPs such as Buster Posey (2008) and Bryce Harper (2010), as well as Cy Young Award-winning pitchers such as Tim Lincecum (2006), David Price (2007), and Trevor Bauer (2011).
LaViolette and first-round 2024 draft pick Braden Montgomery were also named to the watch list last season, coming up just short as the award was given to Georgia Bulldogs 1B/OF Charlie Condon.
Should Prager be graced with the honor, he would be the first pitcher to take home the trophy since Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Kevin Kopps in 2021.
Even if LaViolette doesn't take home the award this season, he has still been named to countless preseason first-team All-American teams, as well as the preseason National Player of the Year by Baseball America and Perfect Game.
Needless to say, the Aggies are going to mean business this year.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Legend Myles Garrett Reacts to High School Highlights: 'I Was So Little'
MORE: Quad of Texas A&M Baseball Players Named NCBWA Preseason All-Americans
MORE: "Couldn't Be Happier!" Michael Earley Opens Up On Coaching Transition
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies to Receive Five-Star IOL Lamar Brown on Official Visit
MORE: Buzz Williams Shares Texas A&M's 'Recipe' For Success As Tournament Play Looms
MORE: "No Choice But To Respond!" Buzz Williams Confident In Player Turnaround vs. Sooners