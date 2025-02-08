All Aggies

Three Texas A&M Aggies Named To Golden Spikes Preseason Watch List

Three Texas A&M Aggies could have the opportunity to take home one of the biggest individual honors in all of college baseball.

Aaron Raley

Texas A&M's Jace LaViolette (17) smiles during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024.
Texas A&M's Jace LaViolette (17) smiles during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

This past week has been full of potential accolades for the Texas A&M Aggies, both as a team and for individual players.

And that continued in full force Friday afternoon, with three Aggies being listed to the Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list, a prestigious honor gifted to the best regular season player in college baseball.

Third baseman Gavin Grahovac, left-handed starting pitcher Ryan Prager, and outfielder Jace LaViolette were named to the preseason watchlist for the award, an award that has stayed in the SEC since 2021.

prager
Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies starting pitcher Ryan Prager (18) throws against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The last non-SEC player to win it? Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, who is now tearing up the major leagues with the Baltimore Orioles.

For those wondering how big this award is for a college player, many current and former MLB stars have gone on to achieve great success in the majors after winning the award including MVPs such as Buster Posey (2008) and Bryce Harper (2010), as well as Cy Young Award-winning pitchers such as Tim Lincecum (2006), David Price (2007), and Trevor Bauer (2011).

LaViolette and first-round 2024 draft pick Braden Montgomery were also named to the watch list last season, coming up just short as the award was given to Georgia Bulldogs 1B/OF Charlie Condon.

Should Prager be graced with the honor, he would be the first pitcher to take home the trophy since Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Kevin Kopps in 2021.

Even if LaViolette doesn't take home the award this season, he has still been named to countless preseason first-team All-American teams, as well as the preseason National Player of the Year by Baseball America and Perfect Game.

Needless to say, the Aggies are going to mean business this year.

