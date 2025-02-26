No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies Fall To Texas State Bobcats For Second Consecutive Loss
The season is still young, but is it already time to hit the panic button in College Station?
The top-ranked Texas A&M Aggies baseball team suffered their second consecutive loss at the hands of the Texas State Bobcats Tuesday night in a 7-3 affair.
The Maroon and White bats struggled in the long run of the team's first game without star third baseman Gavin Grahovac, as it was announced yesterday that he would miss the remainder of the 2025 season with a shoulder injury.
The Aggies started out strong in the bottom of the first, with home runs by Kaeden Kent and Wyatt Henseler boosting the team to a 2-1 lead.
The Texas State third inning proved to be the downfall for the 2025 Omaha favorites, however, with a three-run home run and a two-RBI single putting the score at 6-2 Bobcats.
Another RBI single for Texas State in the top of the fifth inning dug a deeper hole for Texas A&M with a 7-2 deficit.
The only response the Aggies could put together was an RBI single by Jace LaViolette in the ninth inning, scoring Sawyer Farr to cut the lead to four, but the lead was too great for even a top-ranked team to overcome, and the Maroon and White would take loss number two on the early season.
The bullpen pitching was another negative for the Aggies on the night, as Michael Earley and his pitching staff went through nine arms on the night, with the first three surrendering a combined six earned runs.
The Aggies will look to avoid having their season spiraling out of control early as they will now take part in the three-game Astros Foundation College Classic at the newly named Daikin Park in Houston this weekend, where they will start by facing the Arizona Wildcats Friday night at 7:00 p.m.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Von Miller Faces Uncertain Future With Buffalo Bills
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Fall Out of Top 10 of AP Poll
MORE: Kirby Smart Flames 'Champion of Fireball' Johnny Manziel
MORE: Two Texas A&M Aggies Selected in First Round of On SI's Mock Draft