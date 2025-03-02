All Aggies

No. 1 Texas A&M Baseball Falls To Oklahoma State as Losing Streak Continues

It seems the slump for the Aggie basketball has carried over to the diamond and the No. 1 Aggie baseball team.

Aaron Raley

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) looks over the field after the loss against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) looks over the field after the loss against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

This week has been one to forget for Texas A&M sports.

The No. 12 Texas A&M basketball team struggled mightily in their loss to the Florida Gators in Gainsville Saturday night, and back in Texas, the story wasn't much different for the No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team, who also took their fourth consecutive loss at the hands of a 4-0 shutout by the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Houston at the Astros Foundation College Classic.

This is the first time the Aggies have been shut out in 2025, and they drop to a 5-4 record on the season.

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) walks off after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Aggie bats had a hard time finding the baseball in Houston, only garnering four hits on the night, with three of them coming from Wyatt Henseler and Jace LaViolette combined.

The four errors on defense were no points of optimism for the team either, as two of the Cowboys' runs in the game came off of throwing errors by the Maroon and White defense.

The one silver lining for the team might have been left-handed pitcher Justin Lamkin. Despite his two earned runs and six hits allowed, the southpaw struck out 10 hitters while throwing almost 80 percent strikes in his 6 2/3 innings.

A turnaround desperately needed for the 2025 College World Series favorites, the team will finish out the Astros Foundation College Classic against the Rice Owls Sunday night at 6 p.m. CT.

Hopefully the saying "it's not how you start, it's how you finish" rings true for Texas A&M, both in the classic and for the rest of 2025.

