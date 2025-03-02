No. 1 Texas A&M Baseball Falls To Oklahoma State as Losing Streak Continues
This week has been one to forget for Texas A&M sports.
The No. 12 Texas A&M basketball team struggled mightily in their loss to the Florida Gators in Gainsville Saturday night, and back in Texas, the story wasn't much different for the No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team, who also took their fourth consecutive loss at the hands of a 4-0 shutout by the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Houston at the Astros Foundation College Classic.
This is the first time the Aggies have been shut out in 2025, and they drop to a 5-4 record on the season.
The Aggie bats had a hard time finding the baseball in Houston, only garnering four hits on the night, with three of them coming from Wyatt Henseler and Jace LaViolette combined.
The four errors on defense were no points of optimism for the team either, as two of the Cowboys' runs in the game came off of throwing errors by the Maroon and White defense.
The one silver lining for the team might have been left-handed pitcher Justin Lamkin. Despite his two earned runs and six hits allowed, the southpaw struck out 10 hitters while throwing almost 80 percent strikes in his 6 2/3 innings.
A turnaround desperately needed for the 2025 College World Series favorites, the team will finish out the Astros Foundation College Classic against the Rice Owls Sunday night at 6 p.m. CT.
Hopefully the saying "it's not how you start, it's how you finish" rings true for Texas A&M, both in the classic and for the rest of 2025.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Baseball Star Gavin Grahovac Out for Season
MORE: Texas A&M Baseball Remains No. 1 Despite Upset Loss
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Fall Out of Top 10 of AP Poll
MORE: Kirby Smart Flames 'Champion of Fireball' Johnny Manziel
MORE: No. 1 WR Tristen Keys Sets Official Visit Date With Texas A&M Aggies