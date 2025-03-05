No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies Continue Woes in Home Loss to UTSA
Michael Earley and Texas A&M just can't seem to catch a break on the diamond as of late, particularly at home.
The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies continued their stretch of dismal home performances at Blue Bell Park Tuesday night, losing to the UTSA Roadrunners by a score of 7-4, their third consecutive home loss.
The team started strong with two runs through the first two innings, with an RBI by Gavin Kash in the first inning and a home run by Kaeden Kent in the second inning.
The innings that followed would prove to be the downfall for the Maroon and White, however, especially in the fifth inning.
The Roadrunners got on the board in the third inning with a sacrifice fly, and then scored two more runs in the fourth inning to take the lead before insuring said lead with four more runs in the fifth to take a 7-2 lead.
The Aggies would chop into the lead with RBIs by Kaeden Kent in the sixth and Gavin Kash in the seventh, but nothing much more came from the Maroon and White offense.
Defensive miscues again haunted the Aggies in the game, with five in the game bringing them to 20 on the year through only 11 games. Matt Bergevin bobbled a couple balls over at first base, and a routine fly ball to Gavin Kash that should've ended the top of the sixth inning instead led to a drop similar to what we saw out of Yankees' MVP outfielder Aaron Judge in Game 5 of last year's World Series.
Aggie RHP Weston Moss took the loss in the contest, lasting just 3 1/3 innings, allowing a single hit, one walk, three earned runs, and striking out two batters.
The Aggies will not have long to reflect on this loss, as they host Texas Southern Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m., before priming for a weekend series against New Mexico State starting on Friday night.
