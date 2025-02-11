Texas A&M HC Michael Earley Announces Pitching Rotation For Opening Weekend
The Elon Phoenix had better get ready to face some southpaw action when they come to College Station to face the No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies this weekend.
Texas A&M head baseball coach Michael Earley announced his starting rotation for his first weekend of games as the leader of the Aggies organization, and it is an all-left-handed group.
Opening the season on Friday Earley revealed to TexAgs that it will be none other than team ace Ryan Prager, followed by Justin Lamkin on Saturday, and will close things out on Sunday with Long Beach transfer Myles Patton.
Ryan Prager turned down a third-round draft selection by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2024 MLB Draft to return for a third season in College Station.
A preseason first-team All-American, the Dallas native was nothing short of phenomenal for the Aggies in 2024, posting a 9-1 record in 19 appearances for the team, including a sole complete game. He also held a 2.95 earned run average and struck out 124 batters.
Also returning for his third season in Maroon and White is Justin Lamkin. The southpaw from Corpus Christi also made 19 appearances on the mound for the team in 2024, with his 16 starts resulting in a 3-3 record for Lamkin. He held a 5.21 earned run average and struck out 88.
Starting Sunday in his first season as an Aggie is Myles Patton. Patton was a transfer acquired by the Aggies from Long Beach State. Patton put on a decent performance during his sophomore season in 2024, a 4-3 record in 11 starts before a back injury prematurely ended his season. That did not stop him from putting up a 3.26 ERA and fanning 85 batters.
The Aggies and Phoenix begin their 2025 seasons at Blue Bell Park on Friday night, with first pitch expected at 6:00 p.m.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies In The Running For No. 1 2026 Athlete
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies DC Lands NFL Job
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Hints at Eventual Retirement
MORE: A Complete List of Texas A&M Aggies Who Can Call Themselves 'Super Bowl Champions'