Texas A&M Baseball Weekend Schedule at Astros Foundation College Classic

The Texas A&M Aggies will spend a weekend in the Lone Star State's biggest city hoping to turnaround their recent woes.

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) walks off as catcher Jackson Appel (20) walks up to bat during the sixth inning against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) walks off as catcher Jackson Appel (20) walks up to bat during the sixth inning against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The top-ranked Texas A&M Aggies baseball team is in a bit of a slump to say the least.

After winning their first five games, the team has followed it up with upset losses to the Cal Poly Mustangs and the Texas State Bobcats.

"They did fine. Fine. But they gotta get better," Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley said in his postgame press conference after the loss to Texas State. "I mean, you give up a free base an inning that ends up a homer and then a big homer, but yeah, they're going to be fine. It was fine. Debut or not debut, you're here, you're pitching. You have to execute."

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) slides into second base with a double to lead off against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Aggies will now get a chance to turn their season around and get back on track to heading to Omaha for the 2025 College World Series in June, as they head to the newly named Daikin Park in Houston, the home of the Astros, to take part in the Astros Foundation College Classic, an event they also took part in back in 2023.

The Aggies will kick off the classic with a matchup against the Arizona Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. The Wildcats currently sit unranked with a 5-3 record.

Saturday night for the Aggies will consist of a matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who are also unranked and boast a 4-3 record in 2025 so far.

And to cap it all off, the top-ranked Aggies will finish their weekend against the Rice Owls at 6:00 p.m.

The Ags will resume their regular season games on Tuesday against the UTSA Roadrunners at 6:00 p.m.

Published
Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

