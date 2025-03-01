Texas A&M Baseball Weekend Schedule at Astros Foundation College Classic
The top-ranked Texas A&M Aggies baseball team is in a bit of a slump to say the least.
After winning their first five games, the team has followed it up with upset losses to the Cal Poly Mustangs and the Texas State Bobcats.
"They did fine. Fine. But they gotta get better," Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley said in his postgame press conference after the loss to Texas State. "I mean, you give up a free base an inning that ends up a homer and then a big homer, but yeah, they're going to be fine. It was fine. Debut or not debut, you're here, you're pitching. You have to execute."
The Aggies will now get a chance to turn their season around and get back on track to heading to Omaha for the 2025 College World Series in June, as they head to the newly named Daikin Park in Houston, the home of the Astros, to take part in the Astros Foundation College Classic, an event they also took part in back in 2023.
The Aggies will kick off the classic with a matchup against the Arizona Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. The Wildcats currently sit unranked with a 5-3 record.
Saturday night for the Aggies will consist of a matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who are also unranked and boast a 4-3 record in 2025 so far.
And to cap it all off, the top-ranked Aggies will finish their weekend against the Rice Owls at 6:00 p.m.
The Ags will resume their regular season games on Tuesday against the UTSA Roadrunners at 6:00 p.m.
