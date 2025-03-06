All Aggies

Bruce Pearl Calls Out Texas A&M Aggies Fans After Upset Loss

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl had some choice words for Texas A&M fans after losing to the Aggies.

The Texas A&M Aggies scored a major upset win on Tuesday, taking down the No. 1 Auburn Tigers 83-72 at Reed Arena.

Following the upset, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl went out of his way to compliment the Aggies for physically dominating the game.

What he wasn't impressed with, however, was the Aggie fans, firing a shot their way after Texas A&M's senior night win.

“Texas A&M has made a lot of progress with their program under (Buzz Williams) and his staff,” Pearl said after the game. “They do it as good as anybody else. That should have been an impossible ticket in March. That game should have been sold out for weeks because the No. 1 team in the country is coming in here. There were still some empty chairs. I’m just a coach. So, coach Williams, that place should have been full for that team tonight.”

Suffice it to say, those are some interesting comments from Pearl to say the least.

According to the Texas A&M Men's Basketball media team, the attendance for Senior Night at Reed arena was a near sell out, with 12,257 of the 12,989 seats occupied for the matchup vs. the No. 1 Tigers.

On top of that, the average attendance for the entire season sat at 10,095, which is the second-highest number in program history. Which, according to our math, also means that over 2,000 more fans than usual filed in for senior night in at Reed.

Either way, considering the Aggies went wire-to-wire against the No. 1 team in college basketball, it stands to reason the crowd played at least a small factor in that outcome.

