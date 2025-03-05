All Aggies

Buzz Williams Goes From Head Coach To Crowd Control After A&M's Upset Win vs. Auburn

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams wasn't going to put any player at risk Tuesday night.

Aaron Raley

Mar 1, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams watches the game against Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
It's an age-old tradition in college sports. An underdog win against the top-ranked team in the nation? Storm the field or court. What better way to celebrate such a momentous occasion in your school's history?

Sure, the league might hand you a six-figure fine, but it's worth it, right?

According to Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams, it was not.

Mar 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives against Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As the seconds ticked down in No. 22 Texas A&M's thrilling defeat of the No. 1 Auburn Tigers, the opposite ends of Reed Arena behind the baskets that house the student sections were swelling up as the 12th Man was primed and ready to rush the court like a human stampede.

Yellow vests also began filling up the sections as security guards filed in to restore order.

But right before the buzzer hit zero, head coach Buzz Williams pleaded with the fan base not to leave their seats after the game, throwing up his hands like he was directing air traffic.

Students may have been begging to celebrate the Aggies' first win vs. a top-ranked team the traditional way, but in doing so, they would have cost the university a $100,000 dollar fine, but thanks to Buzz Williams' quick thinking, this was avoided.

Buzz's crowd control also ensured the safety of the Auburn players as they exited back to their locker room, and allowed for a memorable moment for all inside Reed Arena afterwards as the team retired the No. 4 jersey of Wade Taylor IV, who sits now just nine points back from the A&M all-time scoring record in men's basketball.

It looks like Buzz Williams can lead just about anybody in a basketball arena, be it a player or a spectator.

The home season now behind them, the Aggies will finish out their 2025 season in Baton Rouge when they take on the LSU Tigers Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

Aaron Raley
Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

