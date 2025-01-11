No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies will look to continue their red-hot nine game winning streak as they welcome the No. 5-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide to Reed Arena Saturday night.
The Aggies are fresh off of a nail-biter in Norman, OK that saw them claw back from an 18-point deficit and defeat the Oklahoma Sooners 80-78, just days after beating the Texas Longhorns to open the conference play, giving the Aggies wins already over both new SEC teams.
The Maroon and White seem to have their work cut out for them against Alabama, though, as the Tide are cruising with a seven-game winning streak and a 13-2 overall record, just like A&M.
And star point guard Wade Taylor IV missing his second consecutive game due to a lower-body injury doesn't make this matchup any easier for Buzz Williams' team.
But they've already proven they can beat a ranked team sans Taylor, so who's to say they can't do it again?
Here is how to watch/listen, as well as the betting odds for the top 10 matchup:
WHAT: No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide
WHERE: Reed Arena, College Station, TX
WHEN: Saturday, January 11, 7:00 p.m CST
HOW TO WATCH: ESPN
HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190
Betting Odds via ESPNBet
SPREAD: Alabama, -2.5
OVER/UNDER: 160.5
MONEYLINE: Alabama -145, Texas A&M +125
