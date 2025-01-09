All Aggies

No. 10 Texas A&M Storms Back for Thrilling Win vs. No. 17 Oklahoma

The heroics of Zhuric Phelps powered the Texas A&M Aggies to a big-time SEC road win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oklahoma Sooners goes past Texas A&M Aggies guard Jace Carter (0) during an SEC men's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas A&M Aggies at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
Oklahoma Sooners goes past Texas A&M Aggies guard Jace Carter (0) during an SEC men's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas A&M Aggies at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Despite a slew of quality wins this season, the latest victory from the Texas A&M Aggies was their best yet.

Zhuric Phelps scored a career-high 34 points and No. 10 Texas A&M rallied past the No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners in Norman on Wednesday for a 80-78 win. The Aggies trailed by as many as 18 in the second half before Phelps went nuclear and hit the go-ahead triple with 19.6 seconds to play.

The Aggies survived despite a career night from Oklahoma guard Brycen Goodine, who finished with a whopping 34 points off the bench on 9 on 11 from deep. His nine 3-point makes is the third-most ever by a Sooner.

Oklahoma Sooners forward Mohamed Wague (5) dunks the ball beside Texas A&M Aggies forward Solomon Washington (9) during an SEC men's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas A&M Aggies at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. / Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M was without star guard and leading scorer Wade Taylor IV, who missed just the second game of his college career. Phelps stepped up in his absence, finishing 6 of 10 from 3-point range to go along with five rebounds and three steals. Solomon Washington (11 points) and Pharrel Payne (10 points) also finished in double figures.

Oklahoma also got double-digit scoring nights from guard Jeremiah Fears (13 points) and Jalon Moore (11 points). The Sooners went 14 of 24 from beyond the arc, finished with a 21-11 assist edge and had seven blocks, but committed 18 turnovers to Texas A&M's nine while also being outscored 36-20 in the paint.

Texas A&M will now continue through the gauntlet that is the SEC schedule when they host Mark Sears and the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at Reed Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

