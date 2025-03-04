All Aggies

No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 1 Auburn Tigers: How To Watch/Listen, Betting Odds

The Aggies face most likely their toughest challenge in their home finale Tuesday night.

Aaron Raley

Feb 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives against Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives against Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In the midst of a gut-wrenching losing streak so close to the end of the season, the going for the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies gets even tougher as they host the No. 1 Auburn Tigers Tuesday night at Reed Arena.

The Tigers boast a 27-2 record on the 2025 season, their last loss coming to the Florida Gators early last month.

The Aggies are currently 20-9 on the season thanks to the rocky past few games for the team, searching for their first win since February 15 as they prepare for their final home game of the season when they welcome their SEC counterparts to College Station.

The Tigers are led by forward Johni Broome, who currently averages a double-double with 18.4 points per game and 10.8 rebounds per game.

The tip-off is currently scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Here are some details on how to tune in to the game, as well as the betting odds:

WHAT: No. 22 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Auburn Tigers

WHERE: Reed Arena, College Station, TX

WHEN: Tuesday, March 4, 2025, 8:00 P.M. CST

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN

HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190

BETTING ODDS via ESPNBet

SPREAD: Auburn -4.5, Texas A&M +4.5

OVER/UNDER: 152.5

MONEY LINE: Auburn -190, Texas A&M +160

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

