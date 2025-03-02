No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies Drops Fourth Straight Game in Loss to Florida Gators
The struggles for the Texas A&M Aggies' men's basketball team continue to strike at the worst possible time, right as March is beginning.
The hard times on the hardwood continued as the Aggies dropped a fourth consecutive game in 2025 against the No. 3 Florida Gators in Gainsville on Saturday, 87-70.
Unlike most games before this, the Aggies never really had a chance in the contest. The Gators took the lead from the Maroon and White with a little under 13 minutes left in the first half, and they held the lead for the rest of the contest, and by a hefty margin.
The Gators led 45-34 at half, and they held a double-digit lead through a majority of the second half, with their 14 made three-pointers definitely making a difference in the contest as compared to the five that the Aggies were able to sink in the game.
Pharrel Payne and Zhuric Phelps led the Aggies in scoring, with 16 each. Wade Taylor IV put up 11 points on an iffy 1-7 from beyond the arc.
A team that has proven their rebounding abilities, the Aggies were outrebounded by their SEC counterparts 42-37 and the team also went only 68 percent from the free throw line, a slight drop off from how they have performed at the line in recent games.
The Aggies will look to turn their season around with March Madness right around the corner as they take on another top 10 team in the Auburn Tigers in their final home game at Reed Arena for the year Tuesday night.
