'Very Accountable!' Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Talks Comeback Win Over Sooners
Wednesday night was a come-and-go night for the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies, to say the least.
The Sooners got red hot out of the gate, with senior guard Brycen Goodine knocking down three after three and the Aggies finding themselves deep in a hole early on in the first half of play.
The Aggies were able to reel the SEC newcomers back in though, cutting the lead at halftime to single digits and eventually crawling back and taking the entire game away thanks to a clutch Zhuric Phelps three-pointer with 19 seconds remaining in the game.
Phelps had 34 points Wednesday night, a career-high.
What does head coach Buzz Williams believe influenced the comeback? Team morale.
"I think that the character of our guys and the relationships that they have with one another, I just think they kind of hung around and I don't think they ever dropped their head, so to say," Williams said in his postgame press conference Wednesday night. "I thought they were very accountable to one another and to what we're trying to do and we're very fortunate to win tonight."
Williams also commended his players on an impressive performance without star point guard Wade Taylor IV, who sat out tonight with a knee injury.
"I thought our staff did a really good job of dispersing that burden and not putting it on one guy because you can't just give it all to one player," Williams said. "He (Wade) carries a lot for our team. He's incredibly gifted, but his IQ level as a player is probably at the same level or better than his talent and so not only did we miss his talent, we also missed his IQ."
The Aggies have quite the challenge ahead of them this Saturday, returning to College Station to take on the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide, a contest they would likely prefer to have Taylor on the court for.
