Texas A&M Aggies' Shemar Turner Withdraws From Senior Bowl
Shemar Turner is one of three standout Texas A&M Aggies defensive linemen headed to the NFL Draft this year, joining Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton. Unfortunately, his pre-draft process is off to a somewhat rocky start.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Turner had to withdraw from this week's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, due to injury. Rapoport adds that a stress fracture from camp, in which he needed a rod inserted, had not fully healed.
Turner played and started all 12 regular-season games while dealing with the injury, but has now been advised to have no impact on his leg for three-four weeks. However, he will take part in the NFL Scouting Combine next month and in Texas A&M's pro day later this spring.
In 12 games this season, Turner recorded 36 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. He did take a step back compared to last season, though, as he had 33 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 2023, earning second-team All-SEC honors.
Some of that may come from having to share the spotlight with Scourton, who transferred in from Purdue last offseason, but in retrospect, perhaps it was obvious he was dealing with the injury.
Most mock drafts seem to place Turner as a second or third-round pick, though it remains to be seen if this injury will impact his stock at all. Either way, the Aggies should have a strong presence early on in the draft.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Stand Pat in Latest AP Poll
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Ranked No. 1 In Another Preseason Ranking
MORE: Mock Draft: Texas A&M Aggies's Shemar Stewart 'Fits the Mold' for Green Bay Packers
MORE: 4-Star PF Sets First Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Where Does Johnny Manziel's Heisman Season Rank Amongst The All-Time Greats?