'Nothing Unique!' Buzz Williams Speaks Out On Home Loss Vs. Volunteers
The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies took their second consecutive conference loss Saturday afternoon in a 77-69 loss to the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers.
The game was close throughout, each team's respective lead never growing more than a bucket or two until Tennessee ran away with the contest late in the second half with a three-point dagger by Zakai Zeigler with just 21 seconds remaining ended what little hope remained of an Aggie comeback.
As Tennessee found great success from beyond the three-point line, the Aggies were on the opposite end of that spectrum, a dismal 16.6 percent from downtown in the contest.
What the Aggies lacked from beyond the arc they surely made up for in free throws, an astounding 90 percent as they attacked the aggressive Volunteer defense.
And according to head coach Buzz Williams, the fact that his team got the attempts they did at free throws was one of encouragement.
"They're number one defensively, but they're also number one at preventing points in the paint," Williams said in his post-game press conference. "I was encouraged that we were able to shoot 20 free throws. They didn't get in the bonus in the first half, and so that was a good thing for us from a defensive standpoint."
And Williams knows especially that this is the kind of competition his men can expect from here on out.
"Not judging their team or even acting as if I have all the answers, but I don't think anything we saw today was anything unique on either side of the ball," said the coach.
While a drop in the rankings is expected, the Aggies will look to rebound from their losses as they host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday night.
