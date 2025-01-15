Texas A&M Aggies Fall To Kentucky Wildcats For Second Consecutive Loss
Buzz Williams and the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team were unable to avenge their home loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide, instead taking their second straight loss as they fell to the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington Tuesday night, 81-69.
The Aggies were able to stick with their SEC opponents well in the first half, with a score of 35-32 in favor of the Wildcats.
The second half? Not so much.
The Wildcats scored eight points to open the second half before the Aggies could even get one bucket to fall, and the Maroon and White were unable to catch back up as the Wildcats improved to 14-3 on the season.
Guard Zhuric Phelps led the Aggies with 21 points on 8-19 shooting on the night, as Pharrel Payne added 15 points and Manny Obaseki scored 12 of his own.
Shooting was a big weakness for the Aggies Tuesday night. Aside from Payne going 5-5 on field goals for the night, no Aggie made more than 50% of their shots, as the team struggled for just 39% in field goal percentage, including a 23.3% of makes from three-point land.
Free throws were actually somewhat of a positive for the Aggies as the team went 16-25 (64%) from the charity stripe.
It seems that the absence of Wade Taylor IV is starting to really affect the Maroon and White, but there will be more time for the star point guard to recover in time for the Aggies next game, which is a homestand against the LSU Tigers Saturday night.
