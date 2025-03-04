Texas A&M Aggies To Honor Standout Senior Class vs. Auburn
Emotions will be running high when the Texas A&M Aggies host the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday night for multiple reasons.
For one, the Aggies will look to snap a four-game skid against the No. 1 team in the country and make a statement just before the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. For two, it's senior night in College Station, and this year's group of eight deserve a proper farewell.
Among those seniors are leading scorers Wade Taylor IV and Zhuric Phelps, secondary scorers Henry Coleman III and Manny Obaseki and leading rebounder Andersson Garcia. This senior class has helped the Aggies climb to where they are today, so Buzz Williams and co. want to honor them properly for their final game at Reed Arena.
"They've been tremendous," Williams said. "Publicly, they've been tremendous. Privately, they've been even better. Relationships that will last forever, not just with them, but with all parties involved. ... Just very thankful, very honored, very humbled by the results of the group, but also just the lifelong relationships. Ball will eventually end at some point over the next few weeks, but the relationships I anticipate will be lifelong regardless of wherever we are. In the end, I think that's probably what the core of this should be."
The game itself will be an even greater test. Auburn has been the No. 1 team in the nation for much of the season and is on a six-game winning streak, winning those games by an average of 14.3 points. Perhaps the most impressive part of the Tigers' game is that they can beat opponents in a variety of ways, be it in a shootout or a defensive slugfest.
The Tigers will be the No. 1 seed in next week's SEC Tournament, but they won't take their foot off the gas beforehand.
A&M is 0-9 against AP No. 1 teams, with the previous game against one ending in a 75-58 loss to Auburn on Feb. 12, 2022. If the Aggies are going to buck the trend, they need big performances from not only their seniors, but everyone on the roster.
