De'Von Achane Relives Texas A&M Days in Interview With Johnny Manziel

The Aggie running back was selected with the 84th pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by Miami.

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
If you were to ask a Texas A&M Aggies football fan who they believe is the best player to come out of Aggieland in the past five or so years, a lot of people would probably answer with running back De'Von Achane.

In his 30 games with the Maroon and White, Achane tallied 369 carries for 2,376 rushing yards and found the end zone 21 times on the ground, and an additional five through the air.

Another highlight of Achane's career was his electric 96-yard kickoff return touchdown against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, which helped lead to a 41-38 Aggie upset over Nick Saban's top-ranked Tide.

Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Miami Dolphins running back DeVon Achane (28) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Achane's speed and aggressive running style left many Texas A&M fans ooh-ing and ahh-ing, and his talent seems to be carrying over splendidly to the NFL.

But what did the former third round pick enjoy most about his time in College Station?

According to his interview with Johnny Manziel on Manziel's Glory Daze podcast, Achane said what many would expect him to say.

"Oh, just the fans in general. It was just a lot of support, even in night games," Achane said. "No matter what type of season we were having, they were there."

Achane also talked about what influenced his decision to don the Maroon and White threads, citing Jimbo Fisher's leadership as well as proximity to his home in Missouri City as the main reasons.

"I didn't want to go far anyway. College Station from my original house was only, like, an hour and 45 minutes," Achane said. "Coach Jimbo was a great coach, so it was a win-win."

Achane will now head into his third season with the Dolphins looking for another trip to the playoffs after coming up short in 2024.

AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

