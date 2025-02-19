Draft Analysts Debate Texas A&M Aggies DE Shemar Stewart's Value
The debate over whether production or raw traits matter more for NFL Draft prospects is timeless, and few players embody that debate more than Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Shemar Stewart.
From a raw talent perspective, Stewart is an absolute monster. For a 6-5, 281-pound pass-rusher, he boasts incredible athleticism and can beat opposing blockers in a variety of ways.
From a production perspective, however, the Miami native leaves a lot to be desired. Stewart has just 4.5 sacks in three seasons, which is simply baffling for a player with so much raw talent. For comparison, fellow Aggie Nic Scourton - who is also projected to be a first-round pick in April, had five sacks in just one season at A&M.
Naturally, analysts are split on Stewart's draft value. ESPN's Field Yates argued that Stewart's lack of production could deter teams from taking him in the first round.
“He’s got four and a half sacks in his career,” Yates said, per On3. “It is going to require a GM who has a strong backbone to take Shemar Stewart early in the draft. I think 16 is about right for where he goes. Is it too risky? Would you invest this level of capital in a player with that small of a track record production-wise?”
On the other side of the debate, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., one of the top draft analysts in the industry, argued that Stewart's amazing potential would be enough to spend a first-round pick on. While it may be risky, the upside would be too much to pass up for many teams.
“He’s an LTPer, he’s a look-the-part guy,” Kiper said. “There’s no question about that. He looks like a guy that could be like a [Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher] Travon Walker when he came out No. 1 overall. He looks like a guy that certainly could be in that top-five discussion. The production, with how many disruptive plays… in college I went back and watched a lot of Shemar Stewart.
"There were a lot of games where he didn’t have a chance to get a sack. I mean the ball was getting out of the quarterback’s hands. He’s getting blocked. Remember, they had other players.”
Kiper also argued that Scourton may have overshadowed Stewart with his stronger production, but the latter may still go first because of his better raw attributes.
It's a very interesting dilema, and one that won't have an answer until the NFL Draft in late April.
