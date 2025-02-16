Former NFL CB Proposes Trade Destination for Myles Garrett
Following his public trade request, Texas A&M Aggies legend Myles Garrett has days with the Cleveland Browns seemingly numbered as he wants to pursue winning a Super Bowl. And while he will have no shortage of potential teams interested in landing him this offseason, there is one specifically that could make for an especially scary proposition for the rest of the NFL.
During a recent edition of ESPN's "Get Up" former Cleveland Browns safety Jason McCourty suggested that the Philadelphia Eagles, the reigning Super Bowl champions, are a suitor for Garrett.
“The rich get richer. I’m going to go with the Philadelphia Eagles,” McCourty said. “Howie Roseman does it again. He finds a way to trade and add Myles Garrett. A good chance that he may be walking out and getting more money elsewhere. Bring over a guy like Myles Garrett, who wants to figure out how to win, and going to Philadelphia gives him an opportunity to chase the Lombardi.”
Roseman, the Eagles general manager who's been the architect of both of the team's Super Bowl teams is a go-getter, to say the least. Over the past few seasons, he has spared no expense adding to his team, making blockbuster trades like the one that landed them star receiver AJ Brown. Meanwhile, he's also focused on building through the NFL Draft.
Meanwhile, he's also focused on building through the NFL Draft. It was through the draft that the Eagles landed Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Nolan Smith, all former Georgia players who turned into major contributors for them this past season.
Yet, with Sweat potentially set to hit free agency, the door could be opened for the Eagles to pursue another edge rusher. However, there is an obstacle in the way in terms of the salary cap.
After signing a five-year $125 million contract extension in 2020, Garrett will count over $19 million against the cap in 2025 and over $20 million in 2026. As things currently stand, the Eagles have $18 million in cap space, so they'd have to make some moves to not only add Garrett but to make other additions.
