Texas A&M Aggies 'Definitely' Contenders for 2026 4-Star EDGE
The Texas A&M Aggies could land another piece to their defensive puzzle piece for the 2026 season.
Kevin Ford Jr., a four-star edge rusher out of Duncanville, TX narrowed down his collegiate selection to seven schools, with four them being listed as standouts by the junior defensive end.
Ford has narrowed it down to the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Oklahoma Sooners, and Auburn Tigers. He told On3's Chad Simmons that the Aggies are "definitely" among the contenders.
“Everyone is still in it and I haven’t narrowed anything down yet, but Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are definitely some of the contenders," he told Simmons.
Ford added that the Aggies have been aggressive in their pursuit of him during the recruiting process.
“The whole staff from A&M came in to see me in January," Ford told Simmons. "We had a good time. They have been recruiting me for a long time and the new staff is on me hard. Coach Elko shows me a lot of love too. The whole staff does really.”
Ford himself was quite the standout during his sophomore year at Duncanville High School, getting a high volume of snaps at defensive end and leading Duncanville to a second straight Texas Class 6A Division I State Championship.
Ford Jr., who stands at 6'3 and 245 pounds, has yet to officially visit College Station, but one could be expected sooner than later since Texas A&M sits high on Ford's totem pole of schools.
Ford Jr. has also yet to announce a date of official commitment, but that will be made public when released.
With Mike Elko's defensive expertise, one can only expect Ford's defensive ceiling to skyrocket should he choose to don the Maroon and White in College Station.
And who knows? When it's all said and done, the Aggies could be working with Myles Garrett 2.0 by the time his senior year comes.
