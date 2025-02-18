All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies 'Definitely' Contenders for 2026 4-Star EDGE

The Texas A&M Aggies are in hot pursuit for one of the best edge rushers in the 2026 recruiting class.

Aaron Raley

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies could land another piece to their defensive puzzle piece for the 2026 season.

Kevin Ford Jr., a four-star edge rusher out of Duncanville, TX narrowed down his collegiate selection to seven schools, with four them being listed as standouts by the junior defensive end.

Ford has narrowed it down to the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Oklahoma Sooners, and Auburn Tigers. He told On3's Chad Simmons that the Aggies are "definitely" among the contenders.

reed
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 21-7 at halftime. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Everyone is still in it and I haven’t narrowed anything down yet, but Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are definitely some of the contenders," he told Simmons.

Ford added that the Aggies have been aggressive in their pursuit of him during the recruiting process.

“The whole staff from A&M came in to see me in January," Ford told Simmons. "We had a good time. They have been recruiting me for a long time and the new staff is on me hard. Coach Elko shows me a lot of love too. The whole staff does really.”

Ford himself was quite the standout during his sophomore year at Duncanville High School, getting a high volume of snaps at defensive end and leading Duncanville to a second straight Texas Class 6A Division I State Championship.

Ford Jr., who stands at 6'3 and 245 pounds, has yet to officially visit College Station, but one could be expected sooner than later since Texas A&M sits high on Ford's totem pole of schools.

Ford Jr. has also yet to announce a date of official commitment, but that will be made public when released.

With Mike Elko's defensive expertise, one can only expect Ford's defensive ceiling to skyrocket should he choose to don the Maroon and White in College Station.

And who knows? When it's all said and done, the Aggies could be working with Myles Garrett 2.0 by the time his senior year comes.

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

