Texas A&M Aggies OL TJ Shanahan Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The hits from the NCAA Transfer Portal just keep on coming for the Texas A&M Aggies.

On Monday, the Aggies lost their second offensive lineman to the portal, with Westlake (Austin, TX) product TJ Shanahan electing to leave the program, per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett. He is now the 17th player to enter the portal for Texas A&M this offseason.

The news comes shortly after the Aggies also lost former 4-star recruit Kam Dewberry to the portal as well.

nine games over the last two years for Texas A&M, including six games and one start vs. Bowling Green this season. After the season-ending injury to guard Mark Nabou, he became a valuable depth piece along the front and played a major role in the remainder of the season.

One of the more heavily recruited offensive linemen in the 2023 class, Shanahan came to the Aggies as a consensus four-star recruit, and the No. 1 ranked interior offensive lineman in the country per Rivals.com.

He was offered by the Aggies in January 2021 and had taken visits to Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Miami, Georgia, UCF, and a host of other programs throughout the last year.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound rising junior had also been pursued and recruited by Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, USC, Wisconsin, and West Virginia among many others. 

Shanahan will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

