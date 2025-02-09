Former Texas A&M Aggies WR Inactive for Super Bowl LIX
Philadelphia Eagles rookie receiver Ainias Smith, who spent five years with the Texas A&M Aggies, has officially been listed as inactive for Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
The Eagles listed Smith as one of seven inactive players for the game, joining quarterback Tanner McKee, edge Bryce Huff, defensive back Lewis Cine, cornerback Eli Ricks, offensive guard Trevor Keegan and offensive tackle Darian Kinnard.
Take a look:
The Eagles selected Smith in the fifth round at No. 152 overall of the 2024 NFL Draft last year.
Smith played exactly 100 snaps for the Eagles during the regular season (96 on offense, four on special teams). He played in seven games (one start) during the regular season while posting seven catches for 41 yards and a touchdown along with two carries for six yards. In Week 18's 20-13 win over the New York Giants, he finished with four catches for 35 yards and his first-career touchdown on a 15-yard pass from the aforementioned McKee.
Though Smith won't be suiting up against Kansas City former Texas A&M punter Braden Mann will handle punting duties for the Eagles in what will be the biggest game of his life.
During the regular season, Mann totaled 54 punts for 2,633 yards and just seven touchbacks. Twenty of his punts landed inside the 20-yard line. In the postseason, he's punted 11 times for 525 yards, two touchbacks and four punts inside the 20.
