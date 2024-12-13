Former Texas A&M DL Transfer Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy Sets Multiple SEC Visits
The Texas A&M Aggies have suffered some serious losses to the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, including multiple players along the defensive front.
Now, some of those players are beginning to test the waters at new destinations, as they attempt to find their next home.
According to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Aggies defensive tackle transfer Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy is one of the first to do so.
Brownlow-Dindy is currently on a trip to Vanderbilt to see the Commodores and is set to visit South Carolina on Monday and Tuesday. He is also reportedly working on setting up visits to Alabama, and North Carolina in the coming days and weeks.
He currently ranks as the No. 111 ranked player in the portal, per the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.
Brownlow-Dindy came to Aggieland with high hopes, ranking as a consensus five-star recruit, the nation's No. 3 interior defensive lineman and the No. 10 overall player in the 2022 class.
He was also a member of the famed 2022 Texas A&M recruiting class that broke records as the highest-rated class in history. That group boasted ten five-star recruits and 14 four-star recruits.
It also had arguably the best defensive line haul in recruiting history with five-stars Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Brownlow-Dindy, LT Overton and Anthony Lucas, and four-stars Malick Sylla, Enai White, and Jaydon Scarlett.
That class has since fallen apart with 22 of the 30 players transferring away, and one (Shemar Stewart) heading to the NFL.
Brownlow-Dindy appeared in seven games over three years for the Aggies, playing the most in his redshirt freshman campaign with five appearances. He is credited for three total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and half a sack in his career.
The Lakeland (FL) native will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Another Signee in Historic 2022 Texas A&M Recruiting Class to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Who Might Texas A&M Play In Their Bowl Game? SI Points Towards Big 10 Team
Controversial Arch Manning TD Run vs. Texas A&M Aggies Explained
Texas A&M Aggies 'Likely' to Host Georgia Bulldogs Transfer, Per Report
Texas A&M President Gen. Mark Welsh III Announces Online Ticket Pull Starting In 2025