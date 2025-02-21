All Aggies

Georgia Bulldogs Hires Ex Texas A&M Aggies Assistant Ty Hatcher

The Georgia Bulldogs have hired former Texas A&M Aggies assistant Ty Hatcher to be a offensive quality control coach.

Harrison Reno

Georgia coach Kirby Smart reacts during overtime of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart reacts during overtime of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the start of spring practice is just around the corner for most college football teams, there are still programs out there adding to their staff. The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the latest to make an addition to their coaching staff.

According to a report from FootballScoop, the Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have hired Ty Hatcher as an offensive quality control coach.

Kirby Smart
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart gives a thumbs up he arrives for the Dawg Walk before an NCAA college football matchup against the Florida Gators Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Which may be a familiar last name for Texas A&M Aggie fans. Not only because his father, Chris Hatcher, is the current head coach at Samford University. But also because the younger Hatcher spent time in College Station working under then-Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

But the Aggies aren't the only major power-five program that Hatcher already boasts experience with. He spent just this past season in Norman, Oklahoma, working with the Sooners as a graduate assistant coach assisting with quarterbacks.

However, before that he was with the Aggies under then offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. Which came after a stint at Alabama under Nick Saban and then offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

He has worked with all of those programs and future Hall of Fame head coaches at the age of 25. Now he will move to Athens to work under Smart, who got his start in coaching at Valdosta State thanks to Hatcher's dad Chris.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Ranked Among Top 10 Teams With Best Future

MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies Assistant Named Eagles OC

MORE: Next Caleb Downs? Top 2026 Safety Bralan Womack Schedules Texas A&M Aggies Visit

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Recruiting Myles Garrett to Buccaneers

MORE: 'His Best Game!' Buzz Williams Praises Solomon Washington After Win vs. Georgia

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies DL Dominates Latest Mock Draft

Published
Harrison Reno
HARRISON RENO

Home/Football