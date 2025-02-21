Georgia Bulldogs Hires Ex Texas A&M Aggies Assistant Ty Hatcher
While the start of spring practice is just around the corner for most college football teams, there are still programs out there adding to their staff. The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the latest to make an addition to their coaching staff.
According to a report from FootballScoop, the Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have hired Ty Hatcher as an offensive quality control coach.
Which may be a familiar last name for Texas A&M Aggie fans. Not only because his father, Chris Hatcher, is the current head coach at Samford University. But also because the younger Hatcher spent time in College Station working under then-Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.
But the Aggies aren't the only major power-five program that Hatcher already boasts experience with. He spent just this past season in Norman, Oklahoma, working with the Sooners as a graduate assistant coach assisting with quarterbacks.
However, before that he was with the Aggies under then offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. Which came after a stint at Alabama under Nick Saban and then offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.
He has worked with all of those programs and future Hall of Fame head coaches at the age of 25. Now he will move to Athens to work under Smart, who got his start in coaching at Valdosta State thanks to Hatcher's dad Chris.
