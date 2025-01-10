All Aggies

Nation's Top 2 Offensive Tackles Visiting Texas A&M Aggies This Weekend

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to host the nation's top two offensive tackles in Aggieland this weekend.

Matt Galatzan

Nixa Eagles Jackson Cantwell holds back a Joplin defender during the championship game of Class 6 District 5 football at Nixa on Friday, Nov. 11, 2023.
Nixa Eagles Jackson Cantwell holds back a Joplin defender during the championship game of Class 6 District 5 football at Nixa on Friday, Nov. 11, 2023. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to host a star-studded group of recruits in College Station this weekend.

And it will be led by the top two offensive tackles in the country in No. 1 Nixa (MO) blue chipper Jackson Cantwell, and No. 2 ranked Georgetown Preparatory School (Baltimore, MD) product Immanuel Iheanacho.

Standing in at 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds, Cantwell would be a very intimidating presence for the Aggies to add to their offensive line. He has elite potential and is currently ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the 2026 class.

Texas A&M is obviously facing massive competition to land his commitment, but at least they're in the mix, and landing a visit is a massive win for the program.

Landing a talent like Cantwell would be a huge step in the right direction for the Aggies. They're going to have a lot of work ahead of them to get something done with him, but they have a shot.

As for Iheanacho, he had already placed the Aggies inside of his top-16 finalists earlier this year, alongside Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, USC and Virginia Tech.

He will hope to take a handful of other visits next month as well, including to Oklahoma and Tennessee, and trim down his list of contenders by at least half by summer time, per the interview with On3.

As it stands Iheanacho ranks as a consensus five-star recruit as is slated as the No. 2 overall player in the nation, and No. 2 offensive tackle behind only Nixa (MO) five-star Jackson Cantwell.

Matt Galatzan
