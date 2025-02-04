NFL Insider Names 'Really Intriguing' Trade Destination for Myles Garrett
After a few weeks of speculation, Texas A&M Aggies legend Myles Garrett publicly demanded a trade away from the Cleveland Browns on Monday.
This has made the former No. 1 overall pick the biggest name publicly available via a trade this offseason. And considering Garrett's status as one of the top pass rushers in the NFL, there will be no shortage of teams vying for his services.
One of those could be the Detroit Lions, who were named a favorite potential destination in a recent interview on the Dan Patrick Show by Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer.
“My favorite destination would be Detroit. I just think about that, they’re in a spot now where they don’t need their first-round pick," Breer said. "They don’t really need to keep stocking up. They may be in a position where if you’re them, you may almost say, ‘We may only have five or six rookies make our team.’"
Coming off a 15-2 season in which they had their quest for a Super Bowl cut short with a loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round. With them already being viewed as Super Bowl contenders, Breer's take that the Lions may not "need" a first-round pick makes sense.
It makes even more sense, considering that they could land Garrett in a trade at the cost of their first-round selection. Even at 29 years old, the Aggies legend shows no signs of slowing down.
And while the Lions already boast star defensive end, Aidan Hutchinson. Breer doesn't see that as a drawback. Rather, he sees it as a potential nightmare in waiting for the Lions' future opponents.
"I mean, God, the idea of Myles Garrett opposite Aidan Hutchinson. That, to me, is really intriguing. Detroit’s in this championship window," Breer said.
Pairing Garrett and Hutchinson would be a sight to see in Detroit. And while that is a good idea on the surface. A trade to Detroit will be easier said than done. Recent reports have revealed that despite Garrett's trade demand, they have no intention of trading him.
Then there comes Garrett's contract. After signing a five-year $125 million contract extension in 2020, he will count over $19 million against the cap in 2025 and over $20 million in 2026. For the Lions, who may have $46 million in cap space this offseason according to OverTheCap, they will have to re-sign Hutchinson in the near future.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Buzz Williams Shares Texas A&M's 'Recipe' For Success As Tournament Play Looms
MORE: "No Choice But To Respond!" Buzz Williams Confident In Player Turnaround vs. Sooners
MORE: Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Abruptly Ends Press Conference After Manny Obaseki Question
MORE: Myles Garrett Requests Trade From Cleveland Browns
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Hints at Eventual Retirement