One Matchup Could 'Vault' Texas A&M Aggies Into 2025 Playoff Contention
The Texas A&M Aggies might not have finished the first year of the Mike Elko era the way they wanted to.
However, they are expected to take a big leap forward in Year 2.
According to Bleacher Report, there is one game that could not only get them started off on the right foot but also propel them into College Football Playoff contention early in the season.
Of course, they are referring to their Sept. 13 matchup in South Bend vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame got the best of Texas A&M last year, winning 23-13 in Week 1," Bleacher Report wrote. "The Fighting Irish have to replace a lot of the pieces who took them close to a national title last season, while the Aggies return quarterback Marcel Reed. If Texas A&M can pull off a huge road upset, that might vault the team into the playoff conversation."
If most of the Way-Too-Early Top 25 projections are correct, the Aggies will head to South Bend ranked somewhere in between the top 10 to the top 20. Meanwhile, the Irish are largely projected as a top-5 to a top-10 team, leaving a massive opportunity early in the season.
On top of that, the Aggies could actually have a couple of major advantages over the Irish heading into the game. For starters, Texas A&M will be returning many key players, including their starting quarterback Marcel Reed, whereas on the other side, the Irish will be
The Aggies are also bringing in a dynamic new receiving corps, led by transfers Kevin Concepcion, Mario Craver - and hopefully - Micah Hudson.
Either way, it will be a huge opportunity for Mike Elko and Co. to not just get revenge for a frustrating 2024 loss, but also set themselves up nicely for a big 2025.
