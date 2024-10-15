'Progressing A Ton!' Taurean York Impressed With Week-By-Week Defensive Improvements
The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies defense has had somewhat of a roller coaster ride this season, which started out with them allowing 198 yards of Fighting Irish rushing in their week 1 loss to Notre Dame. The next game saw them blow out McNeese, but still allowed 166 yards on the ground.
Fast forward to today, and the Aggies are now allowing an average of 114 rushing yards per game, which is about how the stats read last year when they averaged 108 rushing yards allowed, the best in the SEC.
And nobody could be happier than linebacker Taurean York.
"It's been progressing a ton, I'm pleased with the strides that Scooby (Williams), Daymion (Sanford), and Solomon (Williams) have all taken in their roles and how they've taken pride in those roles," York said Monday afternoon during a press conference. "I'm really pleased with how the group has been progressing thus far."
As for the current focus? According to York, the team is taking it one day at a time.
"Today's practice went really well today, we were very efficient in how we managed our time and executed today, so we'll get to tomorrow's practice and work on getting better from there on out," York said.
And the focus after last week's huge win over Missouri? York provided a simple answer: raise the standard.
"We're just trying to uphold our standards, raise the standard every day, and don't let that momentum fall off," York said. "Coach Elko reminded us about our record in Starkville. It's 2-4. We're excited for it and we're looking forward to the challenge come Saturday."
The Aggies take their second SEC road trip of the year as they head to Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 3:15 p.m. this Saturday.