Speedy Florida State WR Transfer Plans Texas A&M Aggies Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies have already added a pair of elite talents via the NCAA Transfer Portal, with Micah Hudson and Mario Craver both joining the program earlier this month.
And now, they have their sights set on another one.
According to reports from On3, former Florida State Seminoles receiver Malik Benson is planning a visit to College Station to visit the Aggies. Benson entered the portal just before Christmas.
Originally beginning his career at Hutchinson Community College, Benson rose to stardom and became the No. 1 JUCO prospect in the country. He then eventually joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as one of the prized recruits in their No. 1 ranked 2023 class. In his one year with Alabama, he hauled in 13 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown, before entering the portal and committing to the Seminoles.
His first time around as a transfer, Benson ranked as the No. 116 player available in the portal and the No. 25 receiver. This time around, Benson ranks as the No. 521 player and the No. 94 reciever.
Benson is known for his blazing speed and big play ability, running a 10.4-100 meter dash in high school, and being compared for former Tide star Jameson Williams coming out of Lansing Community College by 247 Sports.
While in Tallahassee, Benson had some success, finishing second on the team with 25 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown. His best performance of the season came in a 20-12 loss to the Memphis Tigers when he had five catches for 99 yards. In fact, Benson had a nice start to the season, making 22 of his 25 catches in his first eight games, before his production began to fall off in the final four games.
