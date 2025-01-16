'I'm a Coach': Texas A&M Alum Aaron Glenn Pitches Himself for NFL Head Coaching Job
While the Detroit Lions were not in action during the NFL's Wild Card weekend, defensive coordinator and former Texas A&M cornerback Aaron Glenn found himself busy. Amid preparations for the Lions' now divisional round game versus the Washington Commanders, he also underwent several interviews for team's head coaching vacancies around the league.
Glenn interviewed with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints. Although he could've interviewed for the New England Patriots' opening. However, he declined the request before the hiring of Mike Vrabel.
Glenn finds himself in the running for head coaching positions around the league despite the current trend suggesting that "offensive-minded" coaches are "more successful." This is a narrative that the former Aggies cornerback dismissed during a recent press conference, where indirectly pitched to teams around the league why they should hire him.
“I’m a coach,” Glenn said. “I just happen to be on defense. I understand the offense just as well as a number of people. If you want to hire me, you’re going to hire a coach. You’re not gonna hire a defensive coach. I’m gonna talk to the offense just as much as I’m gonna talk to the defense.”
Coaching under another former Aggie in Dan Campbell, Glenn has presided over some impressive defenses in Detroit. This season he has a defensive unit that ranks No. 7 in points allowed per game (20.1), No. 1 in third-down defense, and No. 4 in rushing yards allowed per game.
That is despite being without star defensive Aidan Hutchinson and other key players who have missed time this season.
With the Lions looking set for a deep playoff run, a decision about where Glenn will be coaching next season may not be until after their hopes for a Super Bowl have ended.
