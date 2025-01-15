Texas A&M Aggies's National Title Odds Put Them Among 2025 College Football Playoff Contenders
A national champion for the 2024-25 season has yet to be crowned in college football. However, even while the wait for the national championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame is still ongoing, the odds for who will win next year are already available for future bets.
Currently, the Ohio State Buckeyes are the favorite to win the national championship according to FanDuel, who give them +450 odds. The Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, and Oregon Ducks are all right behind them at +650.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M is way off the top four schools, with the Aggies's odds set at +3500. This gives them the 12th-best odds of winning the national title.
This may not surprise some and even could be seen as a sign of improvement going into head coach Mike Elko's second season. Looking strictly at the teams above the Aggies in the odds: LSU, Ole Miss, Clemson, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Penn State.
The one thing all of those teams have in common are they are viewed as playoff contenders. Which at least, via the odds, the Aggies are being put in the same breath as those 11 other potential playoff worthy teams.
As for how the Aggies can put themselves in playoff contention beyond just what the odds say. Well, much of 2025's success will ride on the shoulders of the Texas A&M offense and how they improve from this past season.
Rising sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed will now have the whole offseason to prepare as the starter. While Elko and Co., have been trying to surround him with play-makers, especially at receiver. After only having one receiver record over 500 yards last season, the Aggies have focused their attention on adding a receiver through the transfer portal.
This has led to them landing Kevin Concepcion (NC State), Micah Hudson (Texas Tech), and Mario Craver (Mississippi State). If the Aggies can unlock an explosive, consistent, passing game then combine that with the run game which will be led by the returning Le'Veon Moss, the Aggies offense could help make them a tough team to beat.
