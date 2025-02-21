Texas A&M Aggies DE Named Perfect Fit for AFC Contender
Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Shemar Stewart is one of the most intriguging players in the 2025 NFL Draft for reasons that should be self-explanatory at this point.
A junior from Miami, Stewart boasts incredible raw talent. He's 6-5 and 281 pounds, and his athleticism for someone that big is simply remarkable. That alone should make him an outstanding NFL prospect, but raw talent isn't everything.
Curiously, Stewart only had 4.5 sacks over his three seasons as an Aggie. That's very odd for a pass-rusher as gifted as Stewart, and has led to some concerns regarding his NFL outlook.
Even if Stewart is more of a developmental player, many analysts believe he will still be a first-round pick. In fact, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah he could be right at home with one of the league's top teams, the Baltimore Ravens.
"Stewart just feels like a Raven to me," Jeremiah wrote in his latest mock draft. "He’s big, explosive and disruptive. The production will come."
The Ravens have shown an ability to get the most out of players with sub-par production in college. In 2021, they selected Penn State's Odafe Oweh after he didn't have a single sack in his final collegiate season (which was shortened by the pandemic but still applies). This season, Oweh broke out with 10 sacks, ranking second on the team.
If they can work the same magic with Stewart, then the Ravens could have a special pass-rusher on their hands.
This move would also pair Stewart with another former Aggie in Nnamdi Madubuike. Formerly known as Justin Madubuike, the 2020 third-round pick broke out in 2023 with 13 sacks, leading all NFL defensive tackles. He only had 6.5 sacks this season after signing a four-year, $98 million extension, though he was double-teamed at a far higher rate.
The Ravens have Super Bowl ambitions after coming up short over the years, and perhaps Stewart at his full potential could help them get to that point.
