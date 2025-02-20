Two Former Texas A&M Aggies Stars Among Possible NFL Cut Candidates
The Texas A&M Aggies have a lot of former stars playing at the NFL level. However, there are a couple of them who could have their jobs threatened this offseason.
With the NFL offseason getting underway, teams are starting to ponder which players could end up being cap casualty cuts.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today has suggested that two of those potential cut candidates are former Texas A&M players.
In his new piece taking a look at bigger names who could end up being cut, both wide receiver Christian Kirk and linebacker Von Miller were listed. Both players could be on the chopping block.
Kirk, who plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars, is coming off of a 2024 season that saw him play in just eight games. He caught 27 passes for 379 yards and a touchdown. There is a good chance that he could be on his way out.
Miller, on the other hand, is now 35 years old. He played in 13 games for the Buffalo Bills, racking up 17 tackles and six sacks. While he can still play, he is no longer an elite pass-rushing threat and is being paid much more money than he should be making for the level he is producing at.
It will be interesting to see what their respective teams end up doing with the former Aggies' standouts this offseason.
Should they both end up being cut, it shouldn't take long for either of them to find a new job. Kirk would have plenty of potential suitors with many teams across the NFL needing wide receiver help. Miller would likely latch on with a team that needs pass-rushing depth.
All of that being said, the NFL off-season will heat up soon and Texas A&M fans will know the future of their former favorite Aggies players shortly.
Keep an eye on Miller and Kirk throughout the offseason. Both players could be potentially searching for new teams at some point soon.
