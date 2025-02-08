Texas A&M Legend Myles Garrett Reacts to High School Highlights: 'I Was So Little'
Since bursting onto the scene as a highly ranked recruit out of Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, the hype has always seemed to follow Myles Garrett. And despite the hype and expectations that have come with his status, the Texas A&M Aggies legend has always delivered.
However, as Garrett begins preparations for his ninth season in the NFL, he now looks back on his tape from high school with an idea of where his improvements have been made over the years.
"I was so little then. The get-off definitely gotten better, ..." Garrett said. "I see the comparisons between me and Arden Key at that juncture. I was thin. I was like stronger than I looked like how lanky I was and I don't know where the get-off came in because like if I look here, I ain't got no get-off."
In the video, Garrett is watching a tape of his performance at an Under Armour All-America camp where he faces off in one-on-ones with a fellow then-future NFL player, Cam Robinson. And while he was indeed rated a five-star defensive end coming out of high school, with 247Sports ranking him the nation's No. 1 prospect in 2014, he still had plenty of areas for improvement.
For one, the Aggies pass rusher has completely transformed his body. His Rivals player profile lists him as 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds from that time, which is probably around what he was playing at in the clips. Now, Garrett is listed at 272 pounds.
Then comes the "get off" as Garrett himself noted several times watching back his tape from the camp.
Yet, even with "no get off" while coming out of high school, Garrett found it somewhere along the line. He went on to become one of the most ferocious pass rushers, not only in Texas A&M history but also in the NFL today.
After a career in College Station where he totaled 32.5 sacks in three seasons with the Aggies, Garrett's dominance has translated to the NFL.
After completing his eighth season, Garrett now has 352 total tackles, 102.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 17 pass breakups, three blocked kicks, and one touchdown. He is currently No. 38 on the NFL's official all-time sack leaders list that dates back to 1982.
