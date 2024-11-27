Texas A&M Alums Dude Perfect Announced As Guest Pickers For College GameDay
When ESPN College GameDay announced a second trip to College Station in 2024 to cover the return of the Lone Star Showdown, many people asked the same question:
"Who's going to be the guest picker this time?"
After much speculation, including alumni and fans of both schools including Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, and even WWE legend The Undertaker, who is a longtime Longhorn fan born and raised in Houston, the guest picker was announced to be YouTube stars Dude Perfect, a group of five Aggie alumni who grew famous in the early 2010s for their famous basketball trick shot videos, which has grown to much more than trick shots over the past few years.
The group consists of Tyler Toney, twin brothers Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones.
Their first video, which was released on April 9, 2009, showed the group making seemingly impossible basketball trick shots at Toney's house and at the local park. The quintet was featured on Good Morning America shortly after the video was published.
Their second video garnered 18 million views and went viral, skyrocketing them into the YouTube spotlight.
As this article is being written, the group currently has 60.5 million subscribers and nearly 18 billion views on the site, still by far one of the most popular content creators today.
The Aggies and Longhorns renew the "Lone Star Showdown" for the first time in 13 years this Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. at Kyle Field.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Kickoff Time Announced
Opening Odds Released for Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns
Lone Star Showdown Reborn: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Preview
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Tickets Reach Record Prices