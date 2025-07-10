Texas A&M 2026 Wide Receiver Class Named Among Nation’s Best
Texas A&M and coach Mike Elko’s recruiting tactics should be studied and used as teach tape for coaches all over the country.
The Aggies have managed to put together the No. 3 recruiting class in the country and are showing no signs of slowing down. Elko and his staff have hauled in a staggering 24 recruits, with a majority being blue-chips.
While a majority of Texas A&M’s recruiting success has come on the defensive side of the ball thanks to Elko’s defensive nature, the Aggies have been sneakily killing it on the offensive side of things, too. On Monday, Rivals released its list of the top 2026 running back classes, which featured Texas A&M. On Tuesday, Rivals recognized the Aggies in its list of the top 2026 wide receiver classes.
What Sets Texas A&M’s 2026 Wide Receivers Apart?
Ther Aggies currently have three receivers committed to them. All three are top-70 at their position and two of the three are top-300 overall.
The best of the Fightin’ Farmers’ bunch, Aaron Gregory, stands at 6-3, 170 pounds. As a freshman he caught 32 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns and improved his sophomore and junior campaign. At the Rivals Five-Star 7on7 event, Gregory showed the Aggies a glimpse of what they are in for when he arrives on campus when he scored multiple touchdowns and even recorded an interception.
Another pass catcher the Aggies have brought in is California product Madden Williams. After an impressive 50-catch, 851-yard and 13-touchdown junior season, Williams has shown off during camp season. He earned MVP honors at the Under Armour Flight School Camp and an Under Armour All-American Game invitation.
Texas A&M also secured a commitment out of Mike Brown, son of Aggies linebacker and NFL veteran Reggie Brown. Coming out of Legacy School of Sports Science in Spring, Texas, Brown displayed he did not just inherit his father’s last name, but his athleticism as well.
“P4-caliber receiver prospect with snaps outside and from the slot,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks wrote about Brown. “Plays with spatial awareness of defenders and boundaries. Knows how to find space to broaden the passing lane/catch window for his QB.”
On top of the trio committed to Texas A&M, the rumor mill has been turning around two potential targets. Five-star LSU commit Tristen Keys has been on flip watch for a while now since taking an official visit to Aggieland. The Aggies have year to hear a decision from wide receiver Jase Matthews, but things seem to be trending in A&M’s favor.