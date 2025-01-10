Insider Says Texas A&M Aggies Are 'Final Four Dark Horse'
The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball program has been waiting for its breakthrough under head coach Buzz Williams after some disappointing exits from the NCAA Tournament.
Could this season finally be the year the Aggies contend for a National Championship? One college basketball insider thinks so.
Prior to No. 10 A&M's thrilling comeback win over No, 17 Oklahoma on Wednesday, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports recently called the Aggies a "Final Four dark horse." Adding another quality win to their resume, Texas A&M has certainly proven that it can make a deep tournament run if everything falls the right way.
"I think Buzz Williams' team is a Final Four dark horse," Rothstein said on FanDuel Sports. " ... I value returning personnel in college basketball more than anything else. Texas A&M returned over 75 percent of its scoring from last year's team that went to the NCAA Tournament, beat Nebraska and lost to Houston in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies are a bonafide Final Four dark horse."
The Aggies have continuity and experience, the former of which can be extremely hard to come by in this era of college basketball. Players like Andersson Garcia, Henry Coleman III, Hayden Hefner, Manny Obaseki, Soloman Washington, and of course, Wade Taylor IV, are all entering their third season together. As for Taylor IV, Hefner, Coleman III and Obaseki, they have been with A&M since the 2021-22 season.
But it's been the portal addition of SMU guard Zhuric Phelps that's arguably been the most impactful in the SEC, aside from Tennessee's addition of Chaz Lanier. With Taylor IV injured vs. Oklahoma, Phelps scored a career-high 34 points, highlighted by the go-ahead 3-pointer with 19.6 seconds left to cap a 18-point second-half comeback.
Minnesota transfer Pharrel Payne has also added some key depth to the frontcourt, making the Aggies a real potential threat out of a loaded SEC. Time will tell how everything comes together as the season progresses.
