No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas A&M Aggies and Kentucky Wildcats will face off in Lexington in a battle of two 13-3 SEC teams.

Jan 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) shoots inside against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies travel to east central part of the country to combat the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats between two top SEC basketball squads Tuesday night.

The Aggies come off a tough loss at home against the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide in a game that saw them come back from a double-digit deficit late, but unlike the contest against the Oklahoma Sooners, the Aggies were unable to come away with a win.

The Wildcats come off of a 2-1 week that saw them topple the No. 6 Florida Gators and the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs, but the team would come up short against the Georgia Bulldogs and dropped from sixth to eighth in the AP Top 25 rankings.

Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams shouts during an SEC men's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas A&M Aggies at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. Texas A&M won 80-78. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As if this contest won't be tough enough for the Aggies, they will be without star point guard Wade Taylor IV as he continues to nurse a lower body injury for the third straight game.

While the Aggies have proven they are capable of winning without having No. 4 on the hardwood, even head coach Buzz Williams has admitted that Taylor's basketball IQ is a cherished part of the team and is a big factor in how they function each game.

As the Aggies trek out to Lexington, here is how to watch and listen to the game, as well as the betting odds for the contest, courtesy of ESPNBet.

WHAT: No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Kentucky

WHERE: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, 6:00 p.m. CST

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN2

HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190

BETTING ODDS via ESPNBet

SPREAD: Kentucky, -6.5

OVER/UNDER: 156.5

MONEY LINE: Texas A&M +220, Kentucky -270

