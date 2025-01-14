No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies travel to east central part of the country to combat the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats between two top SEC basketball squads Tuesday night.
The Aggies come off a tough loss at home against the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide in a game that saw them come back from a double-digit deficit late, but unlike the contest against the Oklahoma Sooners, the Aggies were unable to come away with a win.
The Wildcats come off of a 2-1 week that saw them topple the No. 6 Florida Gators and the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs, but the team would come up short against the Georgia Bulldogs and dropped from sixth to eighth in the AP Top 25 rankings.
As if this contest won't be tough enough for the Aggies, they will be without star point guard Wade Taylor IV as he continues to nurse a lower body injury for the third straight game.
While the Aggies have proven they are capable of winning without having No. 4 on the hardwood, even head coach Buzz Williams has admitted that Taylor's basketball IQ is a cherished part of the team and is a big factor in how they function each game.
As the Aggies trek out to Lexington, here is how to watch and listen to the game, as well as the betting odds for the contest, courtesy of ESPNBet.
WHAT: No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Kentucky
WHERE: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY
WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, 6:00 p.m. CST
HOW TO WATCH: ESPN2
HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190
BETTING ODDS via ESPNBet
BETTING ODDS via ESPNBet
SPREAD: Kentucky, -6.5
OVER/UNDER: 156.5
MONEY LINE: Texas A&M +220, Kentucky -270
