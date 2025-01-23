No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels: Preview, How to Watch
The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies will face another tough test in the big and bad SEC on Wednesday night when they travel to Oxford to take on the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels.
Texas A&M (14-4, 3-2) is coming off a 68-57 win over the LSU Tigers in College Station on Saturday. Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV returned from a three-game absence and scored 12 points. He helped A&M avoid a three straight loss after tough defeat vs. No. 5 Alabama and at No. 8 Kentucky.
In the second season under head coach Chris Beard, the Rebels will pose another elite on A&M's conference schedule. Ole Miss (15-3, 4-1) started off 4-0 in SEC play -- including a 74-64 win at No. 4 Alabama -- but dropped a 84-81 loss in Starkville to No. 15 Mississippi State on Saturday.
Despite the recent loss by the Rebs, Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams knows how tough things will be for his team in Oxford.
“It always matters if you’re at home or on the road, especially in this league," Williams said. "I personally think the environment and the arena at Ole Miss is one of the most underrated ones in the league. Ole Miss is really good.”
HOW TO WATCH
ESPN 2, 8 p.m. CT
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Impress 5-Star OT on Visit